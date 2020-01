Red Brittle Stars See with Light-Sensitive Skin Cells, Study Shows



The red brittle star (Ophiocoma wendtii), a relative of starfish that inhabits coral reefs from Bermuda to Brazil, first captured scientific attention more than three decades ago thanks to its dramatic change in color between day and night and its strong aversion to light. In 2018, researchers demonstrated that the red brittle star is covered [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Brazil