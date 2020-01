Added: 04.01.2020 17:25 | 2 views | 0 comments

Researchers from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and the British Geological Survey earlier this month released a new version of the World Magnetic Model, a data-based, mathematical representation of Earth’s large-scale magnetic field used for navigation, orientation, and heading references. Earth’s magnetic field is created by the planet’s moving, molten iron core. It is [...]