Possible dementia vaccine closer after mice studies



www.stemcellworx.com



A vaccine to ward off dementia may proceed to clinical trials after successful animal testing. The research is looking to develop effective immunotherapy via a dual vaccine to remove 'brain plaque' and tau protein aggregates linked to Alzheimer's disease. It is showing success in begenic mice models, supports progression to human trials in years to come. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Dementia Tags: Animals