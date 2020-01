New Study Looks at Why Neptune-Sized and Larger Exoplanets are Rare



Source: news.nationalgeographic.com



Sub-Neptunes - extrasolar planets with radii between 2.7 and 3 times that of Earth - are much more numerous than Neptune-sized and larger planets. A new study proposes that this drop-off is so abrupt because atmospheres of sub-Neptunes readily dissolve into magma oceans on their surface once the planets reach about 3 times the size