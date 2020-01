Researchers Create Nanoparticle-Based Microlasers



Added: 03.01.2020 15:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Researchers from the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have found a way to convert nanoparticle-coated microscopic plastic beads into lasers smaller than red blood cells. These microlasers convert infrared light into light at higher frequencies, and are among the smallest, continuously emitting lasers of their kind ever reported. “Reducing the size of lasers [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cher