Snake-like proteins can wrangle DNA



Added: 03.01.2020



Source: www.azonano.com



Theoretical simulations suggest structural maintenance of chromosome proteins coil not only around each other but also around the strands of DNA they help manipulate. These strands are formed into loops that regulate transcription and other cellular processes.