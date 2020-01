Half the amount of chemo prevents testicular cancer from coming back, new trial shows



Testicular cancer can be prevented from coming back using half the amount of chemotherapy that is currently used, a new clinical trial has shown. The new trial showed that giving men one cycle of chemotherapy was as effective at preventing men's testicular cancer from coming back as the two cycles used as standard. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer