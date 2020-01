Hot Super-Earth and Exo-Neptune Found Orbiting Sun-Like Star



Source: www.spaceflightinsider.com



Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and three ground-based spectrographs, astronomers have discovered an ultra-short-period super Earth and a Neptune-mass planet circling a nearby Sun-like star. The newfound planets orbit HD 213885 (also known as TOI-141 and TIC 403224672), a 3.8-billion-year-old G-type star located some 156 light-years away. The inner planet, named [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA