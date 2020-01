Mealworms Can Safely Biodegrade Toxic Additive-Containing Plastic



Stanford University



Common mealworms, the larvae of the darkling beetle (Tenebrio molitor), can consume toxic additives in polystyrene with no ill effects; the worms can then be used as a safe, protein-rich feed supplement, according to new research from Stanford University. "This is definitely not what we expected to see. It's amazing that mealworms can eat a [...]