Astronomers Capture Galactic Fireworks in Nearby Spiral Galaxy



Source: chandra.harvard.edu



This impressive fireworks display, which involves a supermassive black hole, enormous shock waves and vast reservoirs of gas, is taking place in an intermediate spiral galaxy called Messier 106. Messier 106 is located over 20 million light-years away in the small northern constellation Canes Venatici. Also known as M106 or NGC 4258, the galaxy was