How cells relieve DNA replication stress



Added: 31.12.2019 17:28 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: juliadiets.com



Scientists revealed that ATAD5 actively deals with replication stress, in addition to its known function to prevent such stressful situations. Though ATAD5 has been known as a tumor suppressor by maintaining genomic stability and suppressing tumorigenesis, it has been unclear whether the replication regulatory protein is also involved in the replication stress response. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, DNA Tags: Genes