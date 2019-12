Added: 30.12.2019 20:36 | 9 views | 0 comments

Lush green forests grew on Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg islands of the Canadian High Arctic 56 million years ago (Paleocene-Eocene boundary), according to a new study published in the journal Palaeontographica Abteilung B. “It’s very surprising how similar these ancient polar forests were to some of our modern forests,” said Dr. Christopher West, a paleobotanist [...]