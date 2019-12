Life could have emerged from lakes with high phosphorus



Source: www.boulder.swri.edu



Life as we know it requires phosphorus, and lots of it. But phosphorus is scarce. A new study reports that certain types of carbonate-rich lakes, which could have formed on early Earth, have the right chemistry to keep phosphorous levels high and available to organisms. More in www.sciencedaily.com »