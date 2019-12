Added: 30.12.2019 8:44 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of Japanese scientists has discovered a 3-million-year-old petit-spot submarine volcano in one of the oldest parts of the Pacific Plate. Petit-spot volcanism is an eruption of very alkaline magma forming small volcanoes on the oceanic plate. The first petit-spot volcanoes were discovered in 2006 near the Japan Trench, an oceanic trench part of [...]