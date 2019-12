Added: 27.12.2019 20:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

A research team led by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine scientists has identified a previously undescribed mechanism of insecticide resistance that is highly relevant to malaria control efforts. After studying malaria-carrying mosquitoes of the genus Anopheline, the researchers found that a particular family of binding proteins situated in the insect’s legs were highly expressed in [...]