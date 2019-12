Scientists Use Light to Transport Electrons at Ultrafast Speeds



A research team led by University of Konstanz scientists has demonstrated that light waves can be used to transport electrons at sub-femtosecond speeds (i.e. faster than 10-15 seconds). "This may well be the distant future of electronics," said University of Konstanz's Professor Alfred Leitenstorfer, co-author of a paper published in the journal Nature Physics.