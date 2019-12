300 million year old atmospheric dust



Added: 26.12.2019 22:18 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: acidcow.com



Dust plays a crucial role in the life and health of our planet. In our modern world, dust-borne nutrients traveling in great dust storms from the Saharan Desert fertilize the soil in the Amazon Rainforest and feed photosynthetic organisms like algae in the Atlantic Ocean. In turn, it is those organisms that breathe in carbon dioxide and expel oxygen. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Amazon, Sahara Tags: Oil