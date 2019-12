Added: 26.12.2019 18:59 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has used the CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology to restructure vine-like tomato plants into extremely compact, early yielding plants suitable for urban agriculture and even space missions. The new gene-edited tomato plants look nothing like the long vines you might find growing in a backyard garden or in agricultural fields. The most [...]