Added: 26.12.2019 16:31 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of archaeologists from the University of Cincinnati has found two Bronze Age tombs in Pylos, an ancient city on the southwest coast of Greece, while investigating the area around the recently-discovered tomb of the Griffin Warrior. The 3,500-year-old beehive-shaped tombs contained a wealth of cultural artifacts and jewelry and were littered with flakes [...]