Added: 25.12.2019 21:09 | 5 views | 0 comments

Australia’s oldest angiosperms (flowering plants) are approximately 126 million years old, and they resembled modern magnolias, buttercups and laurels, according to new research published in the Review of Palaeobotany and Palynology. “Our research, completed on dinosaur-bearing rocks throughout Victoria, suggests that warming temperatures allowed the first flowering plants to migrate to the cooler regions at [...]