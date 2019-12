Researchers Demonstrate Chip-to-Chip Quantum Teleportation



A research team led by University of Bristol scientists has successfully demonstrated quantum teleportation of information between two programmable micrometer-scale silicon chips. The team's work, published in the journal Nature Physics, lays the groundwork for large-scale integrated photonic quantum technologies for communications and computations. Quantum teleportation offers quantum state transfer of a quantum particle from