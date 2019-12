Added: 25.12.2019 14:05 | 0 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have spotted an unusual outburst activity in the center of SPT-CLJ0528-5300 (SPT-0528 for short), a galaxy cluster located approximately 6.7 billion light-years away. Galaxy clusters are some of the largest cosmic structures that are kept together by the combined gravitational pull of its constituents. They contain thousands of galaxies [...]