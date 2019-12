Spitzer Space Telescope Sees Protostars in NGC 2264



Added: 24.12.2019 19:15 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



NASA has released a photo taken by its Spitzer Space Telescope that shows numerous newborn stars, or protostars, in NGC 2264. NGC 2264 is located some 2,600 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros. This astronomical object contains the so-called Christmas Tree Cluster, the Snowflake Cluster, the Cone and the Fox Fur nebulae. The infrared [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA