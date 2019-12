Falcons see prey at speed of Formula 1 car



Extremely acute vision and the ability to rapidly process different visual impressions -- these 2 factors are crucial when a peregrine falcon bears down on its prey at a speed that easily matches that of a Formula 1 racing car: Over 350 kilometers per hour. More in www.sciencedaily.com »