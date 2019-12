Paleontologists Uncover Fossilized Remains of Baby Ornithopod Dinosaurs in Australia



Added: 23.12.2019 18:39 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dinosaurhome.com



Paleontologists have unearthed the 100-million-year-old (Cretaceous period) fossilized bones of perinatal non-iguanodontian ornithopods in the Griman Creek Formation in central-northern New South Wales, Australia. The fossils provide the first evidence of perinatal dinosaurs from Australia and, more broadly, the first insights into the high-latitude breeding preferences of non-iguanodontian ornithopods in Gondwana. The newly studied fossils [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia