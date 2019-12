Buckyballs release electron-positron pairs in forward directions



Source: sciencephoto.com



New research reveals the characteristics of positronium formation within football-shaped nanoparticles, C60, for the first time. At specific positron impact energies, the study shows that positronium emission dominates in the same direction as incoming positrons. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Football