Hubble Space Telescope Looks at Active Spiral Galaxy



Added: 23.12.2019 11:16 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: educacaoespacial.wordpress.com



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced a beautiful image of a spiral galaxy called ESO 021-G004. ESO 021-G004 is a moderately luminous spiral galaxy at a distance of about 130 million light-years. Otherwise known as LEDA 47660, this galaxy resides in the small southern constellation of Chamaeleon. ESO 021-G004 is oriented such that its [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA