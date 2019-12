365-Million-Year-Old Lungfish Unearthed in South Africa



Source: www.britannica.com



A new genus and species of lungfish that lived approximately 365 million years ago (Famennian stage of the Late Devonian period) has been identified from fossils found in South Africa. Lungfish (subclass Dipnoi) are a group of lobe-finned fish with their origins stretching back to the Early Devonian period, over 410 million years ago. They [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » South Africa Tags: Africa