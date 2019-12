Scientists discover first antiferromagnetic topological quantum material



Scientists have discovered a new type of bulk quantum material with intrinsically magnetic and topological properties. The new material is called manganese-bismuth telluride (MnBi2Te4) and is extremely promising for application in antiferromagnetic spintronics and quantum technologies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists