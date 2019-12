The 'cores' of massive galaxies had already formed 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang



A distant galaxy more massive than our Milky Way -- with more than a trillion stars - has revealed that the 'cores' of massive galaxies in the Universe had already formed 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang, about 1 billion years earlier than previous measurements revealed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »