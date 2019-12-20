New gene for male infertility discovered



Source: www.g3journal.org



Investigators have found that a genetic rearrangement and variants affecting a gene known as SYCP2 are associated with low sperm count and report the first cases implicating the gene in four men with infertility. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Investigators