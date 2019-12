Drops of liquid crystal molecules branch out into strange structures



Added: 20.12.2019 21:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.physics.upenn.edu



New research published in Nature reveals that, when cooled, droplets containing chain-like liquid crystal molecules transform from spheres into complex shapes such as flowers, corals, and fibrous networks. 'It was a visually spectacular effect. We weren't expecting it at all,' says lead author Arjun Yodh. 'We were trying to make designer drops, but in the process, we saw something interesting and different.' More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Networks