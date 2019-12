Comparing heirloom and modern wheat effects on gut health



Added: 20.12.2019 17:25 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thebeautymilk.com



Amid concerns about gluten sensitivity, increasing numbers of people are avoiding wheat. Most have not been diagnosed with a wheat-related medical condition, yet they seem to feel better when they don't eat gluten-containing foods. A possible explanation is that modern varieties of wheat are responsible. But now, researchers have shown that a popular modern variety does not impair gastrointestinal health in mice compared with heirloom wheat. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Concerts