World’s Oldest Fossil Forest Unearthed



Added: 19.12.2019



Paleontologists have unearthed the extensive root system of 386-million-year-old (Devonian period) primitive trees in a sandstone quarry near Cairo, New York, the United States. The Cairo fossil forest covered an area of at least 3,000 m2, and is one or two million years older than the Devonian fossil forest at Gilboa, also in New York