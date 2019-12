NGC 6338: Two Galaxy Groups are Colliding at Incredible Speed



Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, ESA's XMM-Newton, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, and the Apache Point Observatory, astronomers have found that two groups of galaxies in the merging system NGC 6338 are slamming into each other at a whopping speed of about 6.4 millon km/h (4 million mph). The observations also revealed that [...]