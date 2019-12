Added: 18.12.2019 21:47 | 12 views | 0 comments

The NASA-designed Goddard-IRAM Superconducting 2-Millimeter Observer (GISMO), a bolometer camera installed on the 30-m IRAM radio telescope, has produced a stunning image of the inner part of our Milky Way Galaxy. “The Galactic center is an enigmatic region with extreme conditions where velocities are higher and objects frequently collide with each other,” said GISMO team [...]