The delicate water lily: A rose by another name?



Added: 18.12.2019



Source: www.slideshare.net



A new study reports the 409-megabase genome sequence of the blue-petal water lily (Nymphaea colorata). The conclusion of the 47 coauthors is that although a rose is a rose, most flowering plants may owe their success, including employing floral scent for attracting pollinators, in part to the genetic innovations observed in the delicate water lily. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NATO Tags: Genes