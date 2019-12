Solar Dynamics Observatory Observes Forced Magnetic Reconnection in Sun’s Corona



NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has directly observed a new type of magnetic explosion - called forced reconnection - in the solar corona, the Sun's uppermost atmospheric layer. Previously a type of magnetic reconnection known as spontaneous reconnection has been seen, both on the Sun and around Earth. But this new explosion-driven reconnection had never