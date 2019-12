Added: 18.12.2019 13:41 | 23 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has successfully sequenced ancient DNA extracted from a 5,700-year-old piece of chewed birch pitch from southern Denmark. In addition to an ancient human genome and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), the researchers recovered plant and animal DNA, as well as microbial DNA from several oral species. Further analysis of the human DNA [...]