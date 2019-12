Added: 18.12.2019 14:18 | 24 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers has found a novel retinal structure in the eyes of New World flycatchers. Named the megamitochondria-small oil droplet complex (MMOD complex), this structure may allow these sit-and-wait birds to see their world in a different way from other animals, and help them find and track insect prey more easily. Most birds [...]