Visual neurons don't work the way scientists thought



Added: 17.12.2019 22:20 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: giantimagemanagement.com



A new survey of the activity of nearly 60,000 neurons in the mouse visual system reveals how far we have to go to understand how the brain computes. The analysis reveals that more than 90% of neurons in the visual cortex, the part of the brain that process our visual world, don't work the way scientists thought -- and it's not yet clear how they do work. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU