Thursday, 24 March 2022
Feds aiding Ukrainians displaced by war describe a 'heartbreakingâ€™ effort: â€˜Itâ€™s personalâ€™
As 3.5 million refugees and counting have fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, federal employees from a range of agencies are working on the ground in Europe to help -- and confronting first-hand the "devastating" human toll of the war in person.
