Ketanji Brown Jackson defends sentencing decisions, says she would recuse from affirmative action case in final contentious day of Senate questions

Added: 24.03.2022 0:37 | 17 views | 0 comments

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson sparred with Republican senators Wednesday in a series of charged, sometimes caustic encounters over their assertions she was a judicial activist who is soft on crime, insisting that she would not be a policymaker on the bench.