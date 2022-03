Zelensky speech to Congress could add pressure on Biden



Source: www.politico.com



Zelensky's address to Congress on Wednesday is a big moment that could strengthen Biden's hand. But it also could confront Biden with a challenge if Zelensky makes an emotional appeal for measures Biden does not want to take. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: Congress