There is no national count of how many lives end this way. But a Washington Post investigation that included interviews with more than 100 local officials from Hawaii to Maine who handle uncollected bodies found there are tens of thousands a year. It also found that “border bodies” people like An — who did not live within the borders of the state where they died — are the hardest to lay to rest.