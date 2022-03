A Texas county didn’t count 10,000 ballots. Now the parties are at war over who’s to blame.

After elections officials in Harris County, Tex., admitted they failed to count 10,000 mail-in ballots in the March 1 primary, Democrats and Republicans have gone to war over who is to blame for a litany of elections shortfalls in the nation's third-most populous county.