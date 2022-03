More than 40 GOP senators urge Biden to aid ‘transfer of aircraft’ to Ukraine

Added: 11.03.2022 1:50 | 11 views | 0 comments

More than 40 Republican U.S. senators on Thursday called for President Biden to aid “the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems” to Ukraine a day after officials quashed Poland’s offer to send fighter jets with American help, worried about escalating the war.