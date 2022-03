Congress rushes to send aid to Ukraine, with much more likely to come

While the perennial spending fights continue to be laced with partisan venom, lawmakers in both parties have pledged an unusual level of unity in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This sets up what could become a long march of congressionally approved funds to battle against Putin’s latest act of aggression.