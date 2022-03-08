Michigan GOP candidate says he tells daughters to â€˜lie back and enjoy itâ€™ if rape is inevitable

Michigan GOP candidate Robert Regan, who is running for the state's House of Representatives, said he tells his daughters to "lie back and enjoy it" if raped, in comments comparing the 2020 election to sexual assault.