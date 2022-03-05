Biden supporters applaud his speech as boring â€” and that was a good thing



Many analysts thought Biden's speech missed the mark as just a list of things he wanted to do, but instead, voters appear to like the version of Biden they saw Tuesday night -- the same person they voted for in 2020 More in www.washingtonpost.com »